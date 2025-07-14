Foxy Shazam Releases Song For Superman Soundtrack “The Mighty Crabjoys Theme”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 14th, 2025 - 12:09 AM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

James Gunn’s new Superman movie has gotten a lot of people talking in just its opening week. While there will not be any spoilers here, one important question shall be answered, who are The Mighty Crabjoys? The Mighty Crabjoys are a fictional band that David Corenswet’s Clark Kent is a huge fan of. They are meant to be what the naive Kent believes to be an underground punk band. Although the band is not real, fans can find the next best thing in the fun and spunky rock band Foxy Shazam. Foxy Shazam performed “The Mighty Crabjoys Theme” found in the Superman soundtrack. They were also joined by actress and singer Lou Lou Safran who provided the lead vocals.

Foxy Shazam’s lead vocalist, Eric Nally shared his excitement to be a part of the film, saying, “Having the opportunity to work with James Gunn and Lou Lou creatively on music was really special and very complimentary. The whole notion of The Mighty Crabjoys and blurring the lines of how a band can exist is really exciting.” Nally and Safran were also seen attending the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, CA.

For more of Foxy Shazam, new fans can listen to their latest release, Animality Opera which came out earlier this year. The album features eleven songs and follows a similar eccentric and whimsical sound. The band’s “The Mighty Crabjoys Theme” can now be streamed on Spotify under the name of the fictional band, The Mighty Crabjoys.