Foxy Shazam Shares Powerful New Single “Rhumbatorium,” Teases New Album Animality Opera

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Foxy Shazam has stormed into 2025 with their latest single “Rhumbatorium” and a sneak peek at their upcoming album, Animality Opera. While the exact release date is still a mystery, this track gives fans a taste of what’s ahead.

“Rhumbatorium” captures everything that makes Foxy Shazam stand out. The wild and high energy that is also packed character brings its way back into our ears following the band’s 2022 album titled The Heart Behead You. In that same year, they performed their first live shows since 2014! Eric Nally’s dramatic vocals soar over a powerful mix of gritty guitars, blasting horns and pounding drums with this new release. The song twists and turns, taking listeners on a thrilling journey.

With its raw and stripped-down sound, the single feels hints that Animality Opera might bring that same unfiltered vibe. It’s unapologetic, bold and pure proving that the band knows how to keep their audience hooked.

This fiery single sets the stage for Animality Opera, promising a unique and unforgettable experience. Eric Nally has hinted that this is only the beginning and Foxy Shazam is gearing up to deliver something truly spectacular. “Rhumbatorium” brings just as much energy as “The Rose,” off their 2020 album Burn.