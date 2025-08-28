Richard Ashcroft Shares Fresh New Single “Lovin You”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 5:04 PM

Richard Ashcroft has spent much of the summer inspiring huge singalongs to classics like “Bitter Sweet Symphony” and “The Drugs Don’t Work” as special guest on Oasis’s stadium tour. It inspired Louder’s review to hail him as, “Every inch the rock star with his cut cheekbones, swaggering walk, soaring voice and armed with songs that could go toe to toe with almost anyone.” The artist made such an impact that his upcoming UK headline tour has snowballed with several additional dates confirmed following phenomenal demand for tickets.

The tour positioned Ashcroft to make maximum impact when his new album, Lovin’ You, which will be released on October 10. The singer further amplifies anticipation by sharing the record’s title track as his new single. The ditty features a recording of the iconic guitar riff from Mason Williams’ Grammy-winning 1968 track “Classical Gas.”

Williams was delighted when he heard the new song “Lovin’ You” and the forthcoming album will also include the previously shared single “Lover,” which arrived with a video directed by Ashcroft. As for the music, is representative of artist’s ability to continue to evolve his sound, without losing sight of his core artistic identity. His inventive use of loops combined with punchy, hip-hop beats shows a fresh flair for the unconventional.