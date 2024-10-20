Liam Gallagher Confirms There Won’t be an Oasis Reunion Documentary

The Britpop icons initially revealed their long-anticipated reunion in August, announcing a tour across the UK and Ireland. They later confirmed additional dates in North America and Australia, with the latter scheduled for late October and early November. Due to “phenomenal demand,” the Australian leg of the tour has been extended twice. Following the announcement, reports emerged that a documentary was being developed to capture their journey and the massive performances.

Liam Gallagher has dismissed the claims, stating that if there is a documentary, “I’m not gonna be in it anyway.”

When a fan asked him on X on the morning of October 18 about how filming was progressing, Liam responded: “We’re not doing 1 I’m not gonna be in it anyway I’m doing the gigs there’s been enough said about this band it’s time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping.”

In response to another fan who remarked that interviews about the reunion were unnecessary, Liam added: “Exactly we’ve been over this bollox a million times and some people have different versions to others we’re back and that’s all that matters to me and should donto the REAL fans of the band.”

Oasis had previously been featured in the 2016 documentary Oasis: Supersonic, which explored their origins and rise to music stardom.

Tickets for the newly added Australia tour dates went on sale on October 18. The announcement of these international tour dates followed NME’s exclusive revelation last month that Oasis would be performing in Sydney and Melbourne.

Oasis has announced that they will not be headlining Glastonbury 2025 and that they will not be playing any other festivals in the summer of 2025. Liam and Noel also played down reports that they would return to Knebworth in 2026.

Cage The Elephant is slated to join the North American leg of the tour, and earlier this week, it was reported that Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of The Verve, along with Cast, will provide support for the UK and Ireland shows.

Liam mentioned that he and Noel have no intention of doing any interviews together, informed fans that a new Oasis album was “already finished,” and criticized the recent Saturday Night Live sketch about them.

