Richard Ashcroft Returns With First New Single In 7 Years “Lover”

May 22nd, 2025

Richard Ashcroft, vocalist of The Verve, has shared “Lover,” his first single since his 2018 album. Natural Rebel. Debuted on BBC Radio 2 with Vernon Kay, “Lover” arrives ahead of the rocker‘s big summer where he will be joining Oasis on their highly-anticipated reunion tour for the UK and Ireland dates.

Written by the singer and co-produced alongside Emre Ramazanoglu, “Lover” incorporates elements of one of Ashcroft’s all-time favorite works, “Love and Affection” by Joan Armatrading, whom he approached before recording the arrangement. The track represents the artist‘s first new material since his 2018 album, Natural Rebel, which debuted at number four on the UK Official Album Chart.

Since then, Ashcroft has also released the career-spanning Acoustic Hymns Vol 1 set, which hit number two and became his highest charting record in fifteen years. News of the singer’s special guest set on the upcoming Oasis tour continues a long-term mutual admiration between the two.

The Verve and Oasis played shows together both before Oasis’s breakthrough and at their absolute peak, leading to a continuing friendship between Richard and the Gallagher brothers. Noel dedicated “Cast No Shadow” from What’s the Story Morning Glory? to Ashcroft before the artist provided backing vocals on “All Around The World” from 1997’s Be Here Now.