Richard Ashcroft Announces New Album Lovin’ You For October 2025 Release

Katie Poon July 3rd, 2025 - 3:19 AM

Richard Ashcroft, the two-time Ivor Novello Award winner and accomplished songwriter of over three decades, announced a new upcoming album on July 2nd. Ashcroft’s album Lovin’ You is due on October 3. The announcement preceded Ashcroft’s special appearance on Oasis’s tour and followed the recent release of Ashcroft’s single, “Lover”.

According to a press release, the song “Lover” offers an accurate prediction of the new album and how it will sound. The single reimagines Joan Armatrading’s Love And Affection. Ashcroft uses his “classic string-soaked acoustic balladry” and “anthemic indie-rock” with Americana and soul elements to convey personal themes about “love, romance and affecting messages of support for those struggling with life’s challenges.”

Ashcroft’s themes can be seen in some of the song titles of the album’s track list, including songs such as “Oh L’amour”, “Lovin’ You”, and “Live With Hope”. The track list released lists two sides, A and B, with five songs on each.

The album is co-produced with Chris Potter and Emre Ramazanoglul, with additional production credits to Mirwais of Madonna fame on “I’m A Rebel.” According to the Richard Ashcroft website, Lovin’ You will be Ashcroft’s first new album with new material since 2018.

The former Verve frontman is set to join the Gallagher brothers on tour this Friday, acknowledging a mutual admiration between Ashcroft and Oasis that dates back to touring before the growth of Oasis.

Lovin’ You Tracklist:

Side A

Lover (03:41) Out Of These Blues (05:14) Heavy News (04:25) Oh L’amour (04:48) I’m A Rebel (04:20)

Side B

Find Another Reason (05:37) Lovin’ You (03:42) Live With Hope (04:11) Crimson Fire (04:31) Fly To The Sun (03:25)

The album is currently available for pre-order and will be available for purchase in black and exclusive vinyl variants with a digital release.