Foo Fighters Share Epic New Single “Today’s Song”

Home News Katie Poon July 3rd, 2025 - 2:11 AM

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz

The American rock and alternative band Foo Fighters released a new single on Wednesday for their 30th anniversary. The single is titled “Today’s Song” and serves as an homage to the band’s start and the sentiment for change and growth.“Today’s Song” is also the first song the band has released after frontman Dave Grohl’s infidelity scandal and the recent firing of drummer Josh Freese.

The song includes traditional Foo Fighters elements, starting with a mellow introduction that crescendos into a melodic fervor of sound. A music video accompanied the song’s release on the Foo Fighters YouTube channel, which showcased a series of repeating images with song lyrics appearing at the bottom. Cover art for the song featured artwork by Dave Grohl’s daughter, Harper Grohl.

According to a note posted by Grohl, “Today’s Song” embraces evolution, change and the unpredictability of life’s challenges.

“The point being that life’s challenges have a way of signaling the need for change and growth, so when that time comes, you retreat, rebuild, and resurface stronger than before. Something I’m sure that we all can relate to as human beings,” Grohl wrote. “And if you’re lucky, you share this process with the ones that you love the most, be they onstage or off.”

Grohl’s note also commemorated the band’s journey, friendships and the relationships “that go far beyond the stage.”

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone,” Grohl wrote.

Grohl continued to thank William Goldsmith, Franz Stahl and Josh Freese. The Foo Fighters frontman also paid tribute to the band’s former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022.

“Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever.” Grohl wrote about Hawkins.

According to the Foo Fighters website, the band will go on tour from early October to November, with five current tour dates listed.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz