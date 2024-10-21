Colin Greenwood On Radiohead’s Recent Rehearsals: “I’m Sure We’ll Get Together & Make Plans”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 5:56 PM

According to nme.com, Colin Greenwood has revealed that Radiohead’s reunion rehearsals were held in the same studio where they recorded OK Computer and the artist has also opened up about the possibility of the band coming together for a new tour: “We got together in the summer just for a couple of days and just ran through all the songs and picked up where we left off in 2018. It was really fun and nice to see everyone.”

The artist adds: We were going to do three or four days but knocked it on the head after two because it was fine and we could still do it. My brother [Jonny Greenwood] said that we’d just need a couple of weeks’ rehearsal and we could go on the road, no problem. Beyond that, everyone’s heads are focused on finishing up what they’ve been doing.”

While talking about his brother, Greenwood says: “My brother has been unwell and is still recovering. Rehearsals were really fun and amicable, though. We rehearsed in this studio called The Church where we ended up finishing up OK Computer, so the last time I was there was 1996 recording the bass for ‘Airbag.’ There we were, back in Crouch End. It was great, but beyond that get together, I’m sure we’ll get together and make plans but for what, I don’t know.”

The comments made by Greenwood align with what his brother, Jonny, shared with NME recently too. In the interview, the guitarist said that he found the rehearsals ‘fun and natural’ but went on to add that there are ‘no plans’ for anything Radiohead-related in 2025 because the members are focused on ‘individual projects.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat