Cheap Trick Announce New Album All Washed Up For November 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Twelve Gates”

Cheap Trick isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The rockers just dropped a new song, “Twelve Gates,” and it’s the first taste of their upcoming album, All Washed Up, set to land November 14 through BMG.

The track is loud, catchy and full of that classic Cheap Trick bite. For example, big guitars, a chorus that sticks and the kind of energy that makes you want to blast it in the car. Bassist Tom Petersson is especially proud of this one. “Our newest single release, ‘Twelve Gates,’ from the 2025 LP All Washed Up, is one of our best yet. I really love how this song came out. It’s one of my favorites on the album,” he shared.

The record was put together with producer Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, with sessions happening in Nashville and Los Angeles. Singer Robin Zander summed it up with a grin, “Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world.” Fans will be able to grab it digitally, on CD, or vinyl, plus there’s a super limited “Orange Marble” LP, only 1,000 copies, up for pre-order in their new online shop.

On top of that, Cheap Trick will be back on the road this fall, starting October 12 in Alabama and wrapping things up December 7 in Iowa. Some shows even pair them with Heart, which feels like a dream rock bill.

Tracklist

01 All Washed Up

02 All Wrong Long Gone

03 The Riff That Won’t Quit

04 Bet It All

05 The Best Thing

06 Twelve Gates

07 Bad Blood

08 Dancing With The Band

09 Love Gone

10 A Long Way To Worcester