Toro y Moi Announces New Album Reworking Hole Erth For September 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “CD-R (Unerthed)”

Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 1:39 PM

Today, Toro y Moi has announced his album, Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged, will be released on September 19, through Dead Oceans. The upcoming album is a reimagination of the acclaimed 2024 album, Hole Erth, with songs rearranged for guitar, piano, drums and strings. The collection adds a curious postscript to Hole Erth‘s unexpected, inspired, madcap pivot into rap-rock, hyper-pop and Y2K emo.

While speaking about the album, Moi said: “The idea to begin this project came while listening to Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged record. I love how the rearrangement brought out so many intricacies of their songwriting and gave context to the original recordings and the decisions made… Americana has always been a major theme in my music. I asked myself what could be more edgy than Rap-Rock turned Alt-Country? Hole Erth and Unerthed was meant to be a dual album from the beginning, the vision is complete. Enjoy.”

The artist has also released the first single from the record, “CD-R (unerthed).” A nod to the DIY grind of Moi’s formative era, the new version trades the original’s trap beats and auto tuned sad boi bars for soft strums and lap steel flourishes, with the artist’s vocals left wistful and bare.

Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged Track List

1. Walking In The Rain (unerthed)

2. CD-R (unerthed)

3. HOV (unerthed)

4. Tuesday (unerthed)

5. Hollywood (unerthed)

6. Reseda (unerthed)

7. Babydaddy (unerthed)

8. Madonna (unerthed)

9. Undercurrent (unerthed)

10. Off Road (unerthed)

11. Smoke (unerthed)

12. Heaven (unerthed)

13. Starlink (unerthed)