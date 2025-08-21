Testament Announces New Album Para Bellum For October 2025 Release, Shares New Video For “Infanticide A.I.”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 1:27 PM

Bay Area thrash metal band Testament returns this fall with their fourteenth studio album, Para Bellum. The album, which will be released on October 10, through Nuclear Blast Records stands as both a battle cry and an observation of humanity’s uneasy alliance with its own creations. As technology accelerates and disconnection grows, Para Bellum sees Testament reflecting the modern chaos through music that’s urgent, sharp, and unflinchingly human.

While talking about the upcoming album, band member Chuck Billy said: “The new album Para Bellum consists of some fast, heavy and melodic tunes. Once again Peterson has found a way to keep the song writing fresh and modern sounding. It’s gonna be hard to choose what songs to play live cause to many to choose from.”

Also, Testament has delivered one of their most intense songs they have written to date, “Infanticide A.I.” What is fantastic about the ditty is how the whole thing is being lead by the blinding speed of the band’s new drummer Chris Dovas, while the rest of the band shows off their musical talent that is far beyond their expected norms.

Para Bellum Track List

1. For the Love of Pain

2. Infanticide A.I.

3. Shadow People

4. Meant to Be

5. High Noon

6. Witch Hunt

7. Nature of the Beast

8. Room 117

9. Havana Syndrome

10. Para Bellum