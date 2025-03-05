Testament Announces Practice What You Preach 35th Anniversary Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot March 5th, 2025 - 8:40 PM

Thrash metal legends Testament are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their iconic third album Practice What You Preach by performing it in full during their spring 2025 tour. Frontman Chuck Billy teased fans with the promise of an unforgettable evening, featuring not only the album’s full performance but also acoustic tunes and a selection of deep cuts. The tour kicks off on April 30 in Tucson, AZ, and concludes on May 25 in San Diego, CA, with stops including major festivals like Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville, as well as a Brooklyn show at Warsaw on May 13, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Testament’s Practice What You Preach album, originally released in 1989, is considered a seminal work in the thrash metal genre. Featuring tracks like “The Ritual” and the title track “Practice What You Preach,” the album helped define the band’s legacy and cemented their place in heavy metal history. Over the years, the album has become a fan favorite, known for its powerful lyrics, intricate riffs and relentless energy. Testament’s decision to celebrate its 35th anniversary by performing the album in full is a nod to the lasting impact it has had on the metal community.

In addition to the anniversary tour, Testament‘s reissue of Practice What You Preach offers fans a chance to experience the classic album in a new format, with refreshed artwork and remastered tracks. The band’s live shows promise to be a high-energy celebration of both their past and present, with fans likely to hear some of Testament’s greatest hits alongside their deep cuts. As they continue to tour and create new music, Testament proves that their dedication to thrash metal is as strong as ever.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 AM local time, and the album has been reissued on vinyl, CD and cassette by Nuclear Blast.

Tour Dates:

04/30 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

05/02 – Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center

05/03 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

05/04 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive

05/06 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

05/07 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

05/09 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/11 – Indianapolis, IN – Delmar Hall

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

05/14 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

05/15 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/17 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

05/18 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05/20 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

05/22 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

05/25 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat