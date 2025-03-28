Metal band, Testament, will be at Warsaw on May 13th

Testament, the American thrash metal band from California, is coming to New York. The band’s current lineup comprises rhythm guitarist Eric Peterson, lead vocalist Chuck Billy, lead guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Steve Di Giorgio and drummer Chris Dovas. The band will be celebrating their 35th anniversary of their third album, Practice What You Preach. The tour is set to kick off in Tucson Arizona at Rialto Theatre on April 30th. They’ll then continue to tour cities in the US and finish the tour off in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets for the show went on sale on March 7th at 10am. The New York City show will be at Warsaw in Brooklyn on May 13th.
04/30 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
05/02 Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center
05/03 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
05/04 Wichita, KS – TempleLive
05/06 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
05/07 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
05/09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
05/11 Indianapolis, IN – Delmar Hall
05/13 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
05/14 Wilmington, DE – The Queen
05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/17 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
05/20 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
05/22 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
05/25 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues