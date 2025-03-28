Metal band, Testament, will be at Warsaw on May 13th

Home News Alexa Colban March 28th, 2025 - 8:15 AM

Testament, the American thrash metal band from California, is coming to New York. The band’s current lineup comprises rhythm guitarist Eric Peterson, lead vocalist Chuck Billy, lead guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Steve Di Giorgio and drummer Chris Dovas. The band will be celebrating their 35th anniversary of their third album, Practice What You Preach. The tour is set to kick off in Tucson Arizona at Rialto Theatre on April 30th. They’ll then continue to tour cities in the US and finish the tour off in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets for the show went on sale on March 7th at 10am. The New York City show will be at Warsaw in Brooklyn on May 13th.

04/30 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

05/02 Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center

05/03 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

05/04 Wichita, KS – TempleLive

05/06 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

05/07 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

05/09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/11 Indianapolis, IN – Delmar Hall

05/13 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

05/14 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/17 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05/20 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

05/22 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

05/25 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues