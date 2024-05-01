Testament & Kreator Announce Fall 2024 North American Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Possessed

Thrash icons, Testament and Kreator, have announced the dates for their co-headlining tour, Klash Of The Titans North America 2024! They will be accompanied by death metal pioneers, Possessed.
Testament hasn’t been on tour since Fall of 2022, so this tour is bound to be an electric return to the stage. The band shared their excitement in a recent press release, stating, “Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our Thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy & The New Order.”
Kreator also went on tour last year, and they are eager to return to the stage with Testament. They commented on the upcoming tour in a recent press releas, saying, “We’re very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can’t wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!”
With these legends all onstage in one night, Klash Of The Titans is bound to be an incredible event!
Klash Of The Titans North American Tour 2024 Dates:
09/12- Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
09/13- Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/14- Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre
09/16- Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
09/17- Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
09/18- Vancouver, BC Canada – Vogue
09/20- Calgary, AB Canada – MacEwan Hall
09/21- Enoch, AB Canada – River Cree Casino
09/22- Saskatoon, SK Canada – Coors Event Centre
09/24- Winnipeg, MB Canada – Burton Cummings Theatre
09/26- Maplewood, MN – Myth Live
09/28- Huber Heights, Oh – Rose Music Center
09/29- Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/01- Cleveland, OH – The Agora
10/03- Toronto, ON Canada – History
10/04- Montreal, QC Canada – MTelus
10/05- New Haven, CT – College Street
10/06- Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/08- Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
10/10- Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre
10/11- Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino
10/12- Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/13- Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/15- Orlando, FL. – Hard Rock Live
10/16- St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/18- Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
10/19- San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
10/20- Dallas, TX – The Factory
10/22- Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/23- Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Convention Center
10/24- Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/26- Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
10/27- San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
