Testament & Kreator Announce Fall 2024 North American Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Possessed

Madeline Chaffer May 1st, 2024 - 7:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Thrash icons, Testament and Kreator, have announced the dates for their co-headlining tour, Klash Of The Titans North America 2024! They will be accompanied by death metal pioneers, Possessed.

Testament hasn’t been on tour since Fall of 2022, so this tour is bound to be an electric return to the stage. The band shared their excitement in a recent press release, stating, “Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our Thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy & The New Order.”

Kreator also went on tour last year, and they are eager to return to the stage with Testament. They commented on the upcoming tour in a recent press releas, saying, “We’re very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can’t wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!”

With these legends all onstage in one night, Klash Of The Titans is bound to be an incredible event!

Klash Of The Titans North American Tour 2024 Dates:

09/12- Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

09/13- Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/14- Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre

09/16- Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

09/17- Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

09/18- Vancouver, BC Canada – Vogue

09/20- Calgary, AB Canada – MacEwan Hall

09/21- Enoch, AB Canada – River Cree Casino

09/22- Saskatoon, SK Canada – Coors Event Centre

09/24- Winnipeg, MB Canada – Burton Cummings Theatre

09/26- Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

09/28- Huber Heights, Oh – Rose Music Center

09/29- Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/01- Cleveland, OH – The Agora

10/03- Toronto, ON Canada – History

10/04- Montreal, QC Canada – MTelus

10/05- New Haven, CT – College Street

10/06- Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/08- Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

10/10- Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre

10/11- Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino

10/12- Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/13- Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/15- Orlando, FL. – Hard Rock Live

10/16- St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/18- Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

10/19- San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

10/20- Dallas, TX – The Factory

10/22- Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/23- Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Convention Center

10/24- Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/26- Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

10/27- San Francisco, CA – The Warfield