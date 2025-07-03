Ethel Cain Shares Introspective New Single “Fuck Me Eyes”

Home News Katie Poon July 3rd, 2025 - 2:23 AM

American singer, songwriter, producer, and model Ethel Cain debuted “Fuck Me Eyes” on July 2, the second single from her upcoming sophomore album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, set to be released on August 8. Cain’s creator, Hayden Anhedönia, stated that the single focuses on a character in Cain’s universe.

The single begins with a soft synth, mellow rhythm, and gentle vocals. Cain’s sound crescendos about three and a half minutes into the song, adding stronger vocals, increasing synth and crash cymbals.

The song’s official visualizer, shot and edited by Anhedönia on Ethel Cain’s YouTube channel, showcases grayscale video imagery of natural scenery, a drive along a road and a transmission tower. The album name and song title are in script under the album cover art.

According to a press release, Cain stated that “Fuck Me Eyes” follows the theme of “high school anxieties” and is “an ode to the girls who are perfect and have everything, yet carry the reputation of town slut.”

“The beautiful blonde who is just lonely and wants to be loved, that all the adults condemn to each other, who ultimately is the girl everyone simultaneously can’t stand and wants to be,” she said.

Cain mentioned she wrote the beginning of the song five years ago, making it the oldest demo for the record despite its relevance.

“As the story became more fleshed out, I realized it had a more relevant place on the album than I originally thought. This song represents Ethel’s complicated feelings for the girl she’s convinced has caught her crush’s eye, as well as her 16-year-old thoughts on the matter,” she stated.

The release of Cain’s Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You will be followed by a Willoughby Tucker Forever tour across North America and Europe.