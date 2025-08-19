Nation Of Language Shares New Single “In Your Head”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 4:01 PM

Today, Nation of Language has shared, “In Your Head,” which is an anthemic and feral new jam with lyrics that weave raw vulnerability and humanity amidst a frenetic production. The ditty is another exciting standout from Dance Called Memory, which is the band‘s forthcoming new album that will be out on September 19, through Sub Pop.

On another note, the North American leg of Nation of Language’s 51-date international headlining tour to support Dance Called Memory begins on August 20, in Brattleboro, VT at The Stone Church and runs through October 30, in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club. Highlights for this jaunt include the band’s three hometown album release shows at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY, on September 18, through Saturday, September 20th, along with recently added dates in Seattle, WA on October 9 – 10, Tucson, AZ on October 19 and Jackson Hole, WY on October 3.

Also, Nation of Language’s UK and EU dates begin with a two-night stand in Dublin, IE on November 6 and 7, at Opium and currently ends on November 28, in Lisbon, PT at LAV. The band will also play their largest UK and EU headline appearances to date at the iconic Roundhouse in London on November 8 and the 3000+ capacity Columbiahalle in Berlin on November 21.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman