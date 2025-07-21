Motion City Soundtrack Announce New Album The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World For September 2025 Release, Share New Single “You Know Who The Fuck We Are”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 5:59 PM

Today, pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack have shared “You Know Who The Fuck We Are,” which is the latest preview of their new album, The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World that will be out on September 19, through Epitaph Records. To record the album, the band reunited with Sean O’Keefe (Fall Out Boy, Plain White T’s) at the legendary Chicago studio Electrical Audio.

With features from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump (who also co-wrote the song “Particle Physics”), Citizen’s Mat Kerekes and Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer, the album sees the band reclaiming their crown as one of punk rock’s most accessible and infectious acts.

With its infectious palm-muted power, “You Know Who The Fuck We Are” embodies the carefree exuberance that permeates throughout the new record. The single injects a dose of unrestrained energy that fueled by MCS’s resurgence after a decade-long hiatus.

The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World Tracklist

1. Some Wear a Dark Heart

2. She Is Afraid

3. Particle Physics (feat. Patrick Stump)

4. You Know Who the Fuck We Are

5. Melancholia

6. Your Days Are Numbered (feat. Mat Kerekes)

7. Downer

8. Mi Corazón

9. Bloodline

10. Things Like This (feat. Sincere Engineer)

11. The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World