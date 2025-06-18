Motion City Soundtrack Releases New Song “She Is Afraid” And Announces New Album The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World For September 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour June 18th, 2025 - 8:28 AM

Pop-punk is making a firm comeback into the mainstream as legendary, late 2000s rockers Motion CIty Soundtrack have released an anthemic new single. The song “She Is Afraid” marks the band’s first release in a decade and is a piece of pure mid 2000s nostalgia tapping into the sound which blew the band up to a global stage as well as many of the classic pop-punk trappings of some of their contemporaries such as New Found Glory and Taking Back Sunday.

The music video for the song is also a clear nod to the hit television show Severance and these corporate America aesthetics further the tasteful 2000’s nostalgia baiting the band engages in on this track while adding a healthy dose of 2020s disassociation-core. Ultimately, “She Is Afraid” is a timely comeback for the band and scratches a certain itch which hasn’t been felt in a mainstream capacity for about fifteen years. Motion City Soundtrack have effectively pushed the nostalgia clock forward with this single and it will be interesting to see how their forthcoming album This Same Old Wasted Wonderful World continues this trend.

This Same Old Wasted Wonderful World comes out September 19th on Epitaph records. The album will feature an appearance from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and will be preceded by a small run of shows this summer. The whole tracklist for the album can be viewed below.

The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World Tracklist