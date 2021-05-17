Motion City Soundtrack Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech May 17th, 2021 - 12:02 AM

Motion City Soundtrack has announced a slew of winter tour dates, which are set to kick off next January at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tour will wrap up in Los Angeles, California and see the group hit cities such as New York City, Austin, Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta.

Its been some time since Motion City Soundtrack released music, as their latest studio album Panic Stations came out in 2015. The record saw the band refine their style of pop punk, while also hosting an energetic sound that pleased the band’s diehard fans. Although the group has been relatively quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s frontman Justin Courtney Pierre released the solo album An Anthropologist On Mars last year.

“Closer ‘Days Will Run Away’ is by far the high water mark of Panic Stations, not least of all because it’s the only track that has any dynamic range to speak of,” mxdwn reviewer Conor Fagan explained. “It’s one of those slow burning punk dirges with a giant climax that anyone who’s ever listened to rock music will be able to see coming a million miles away, but it’s still a refreshing break from Motion City Soundtrack’s monotonous pop punk format.”

Originally formed in Minneapolis back in 1997, Motion City Soundtrack quickly made a name for themselves in the pop-punk scene for utilizing moog synthesizers within their music. After the release of An Anthropologist on Mars, Motion City Soundtrack embarked on a tour followed by a several-year hiatus.

Tour Dates

1/01 Milwaukee, Wi – The Rave

1/02 Cincinnati, Oh – Bogart’s

1/04 Cleveland, Oh – House Of Blues

1/05 Indianapolis, In – Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

1/07 Detroit, Mi – The Fillmore Detroit

1/08 Buffalo, Ny – Town Ballroom

1/09 Pittsburgh, Pa – Tbd

1/11 Philadelphia, Pa – The Fillmore

1/12 Silver Spring, Md – The Fillmore Silver Spring

1/14 Boston, Ma – House Of Blues

1/15 Sayreville, Nj – Starland Ballroom

1/16 New York, Ny – Terminal 5

1/18 Charlotte, Nc – The Fillmore Charlotte

1/20 Orlando, Fl – House Of Blues

1/21 Atlanta, Ga – Buckhead Theatre

1/22 Nashville, Tn – Marathon Music Works

1/24 St. Louis, Mo – The Pageant

1/25 Lawrence, Ks – Granada Theater

2/08 Austin, Tx – Emo’s

2/09 Dallas, Tx – House Of Blues

2/11 Denver, Co – Summit Music Hall

2/12 Salt Lake City, Ut – The Depot

2/14 Seattle, Wa – Neptune Theatre

2/15 Portland, Or – Crystal Ballroom

2/17 Sacramento, Ca – Ace Of Spades

2/18 Berkeley, Ca – The UC Theatre

2/19 San Diego, Ca – House Of Blues San Diego

2/20 Anaheim, Ca – House Of Blues

2/22 Phoenix, Az – The Van Buren

2/23 Los Angeles, Ca – Belasco Theater