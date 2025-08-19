Jeff Tweedy Shares Reflective New Single “Feel Free”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

Jeff Tweedy is set to release the forthcoming triple album, Twilight Override, on September 26, through dBpm Records, and today, the artist has released the new single, “Feel Free,” alongside a performance video directed by Lance Bangs. On this acoustic, breezy, meditation on self-expression, belonging and being present, Tweedy sings: “Feel free / Taking it slow and easy / Even though your heart is racing / Feel free.”

“The freedom I’m talking about in this song comes in both small doses and large doses. It arrives at me, at the most free I feel in my life. Which is making a record with my friends and singing a song that I feel like is a part of the past, present and future” said Tweedy.

In conjunction with the release of “Feel Free,” Tweedy has announced a fan-submitted lyrics project referencing the song’s closing line: “a song that never ends.” Pulling from listener submissions, he will record an extended version of the song to release at a later date on his Substack, Starship Casual.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried