August 19th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

Jeff Tweedy Shares Reflective New Single “Feel Free”

Jeff Tweedy is set to release the forthcoming triple album, Twilight Override, on September 26, through dBpm Records, and today, the artist has released the new single, “Feel Free,” alongside a performance video directed by Lance Bangs. On this acoustic, breezy, meditation on self-expression, belonging and being present, Tweedy sings: “Feel free / Taking it slow and easy / Even though your heart is racing / Feel free.”

“The freedom I’m talking about in this song comes in both small doses and large doses. It arrives at me, at the most free I feel in my life. Which is making a record with my friends and singing a song that I feel like is a part of the past, present and future” said Tweedy.

In conjunction with the release of “Feel Free,” Tweedy has announced a fan-submitted lyrics project referencing the song’s closing line: “a song that never ends.” Pulling from listener submissions, he will record an extended version of the song to release at a later date on his Substack, Starship Casual.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

