Godspeed You! Black Emperor Deletes Their Discography From Streaming Services

Khalliah Gardner August 17th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, a well-known post-rock band, has taken their music off major streaming platforms. According to Pitchfork, this move shows the band’s strong commitment to their beliefs about the ethics of streaming services. They are choosing artistic integrity and expression over making money, which aligns with how they’ve always approached their music.

Fans of the Canadian music group, known for their unique sound, were surprised to find that albums like F♯ A♯ ∞ and Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven are no longer on streaming services. This decision seems motivated by the group’s worries about low payments artists receive from these platforms. It also highlights bigger issues related to how independent musicians can survive when they mainly use alternative ways to connect with listeners. Taking their music down shows there’s a problem in today’s online music world and serves as a protest against challenges faced by artists now.

Over time, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has become known for breaking away from typical music industry norms. They focus on making their albums a complete work of art instead of just having separate hit songs. By removing their music from streaming services, they are showing they’re against treating music as just a product to sell. This action supports fair treatment and respect for artists’ efforts and asks the industry to think about how digital platforms value and use music today.

The decision has caused mixed feelings among fans and professionals. Some are upset because the band’s powerful music, which inspires and comforts many, is now harder to access. On the other hand, some people praise the band for staying true to their beliefs by challenging common practices in the music industry. Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s actions spark an important discussion about art’s worth and future as technology changes how we consume music. This highlights ongoing issues with artists’ rights and calls for major changes in how the industry works.

