Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Rescheduled Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Michael Ferrara January 15th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In the unfortunate news and event that has occurred, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced the cancellation of their fall tour just a few shows in due to an illness. With this, they have made adjustments and added new tour dates to the East Coast region, which will be held in Atlanta, DC, Saxapahaw, Philly, Norwalk, NYC and Boston. The tour was included with the addition of Alan Sparkawk, and that will still continue to happen regarding the situation. They have also changed the title of the tour, from the Liberation of Autum 24′, to the Liberation of Summer 25′.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor still plans to bring fans a phenomenal experience, and plan to fully make up for the unfortunate events. Read more on the rescheduling here.

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – 2025 UPDATED TOUR DATES

01 Mar 2025 Lisbon, PO Music Station

02 Mar 2025 Porto, PO Casa da Musica

03 Mar 2025 Madrid, ES Sala La Riviera

04 Mar 2025 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzokia

05 Mar 2025 Barcelona, ES Sala Apolo

07 Mar 2025 Marseille, FR Espace Julien

08 Mar 2025 Turin, IT OGR

10 Mar 2025 Vicenza, IT Teatro Communale

11 Mar 2025 Bologna, IT Estragon

12 Mar 2025 Lyon, FR CCO La Rayonne

13 Mar 2025 Rouen, FR 106

14 Mar 2025 Karlsruhe, DE Tollhaus

16 Mar 2025 Gent, BE Vooruit

17 Mar 2025 The Hague, NL PAARD

18 Mar 2025 Copenhagen, DK Vega

19 Mar 2025 Stockholm, SE Fållan

20 Mar 2025 Gothenburg, SE Pustervik

21 Mar 2025 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

25 Apr 2025 Austin, TX TBC

26 Apr 2025 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

28 Apr 2025 Denver, CO Ogden Theater

30 Apr 2025 Los Angeles, CA The Bellweather

01 May 2025 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory O

02 May 2025 Tijuana, MX Cine Bujazán

03 May 2025 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

04 May 2025 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

06 May 2025 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

07 May 2025 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

08 May 2025 Seattle, WA The Neptune

09 May 2025 Seattle, WA The Neptune

10 May 2025 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

11 May 2025 Vancouver, BC TBC

12 May 2025 Kelowna, BC Revelry

13 May 2025 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre

14 May 2025 Edmonton, AB Midway

21 Jun 2025 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

22 Jun 2025 Saxapahaw, NC Haw River Ballroom

23 Jun 2025 Washington, DC 930 Club

24 Jun 2025 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

25 Jun 2025 NYC Pioneer Works

26 Jun 2025 NYC Pioneer Works

27 Jun 2025 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall

28 Jun 2025 Boston, MA Roadrunner