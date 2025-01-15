Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Rescheduled Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

In the unfortunate news and event that has occurred, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced the cancellation of their fall tour just a few shows in due to an illness. With this, they have made adjustments and added new tour dates to the East Coast region, which will be held in Atlanta, DC, Saxapahaw, Philly, Norwalk, NYC and Boston. The tour was included with the addition of Alan Sparkawk, and that will still continue to happen regarding the situation. They have also changed the title of the tour, from the Liberation of Autum 24′, to the Liberation of Summer 25′.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor still plans to bring fans a phenomenal experience, and plan to fully make up for the unfortunate events. Read more on the rescheduling here.
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – 2025 UPDATED TOUR DATES
01 Mar 2025 Lisbon, PO Music Station
02 Mar 2025 Porto, PO Casa da Musica
03 Mar 2025 Madrid, ES Sala La Riviera
04 Mar 2025 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzokia
05 Mar 2025 Barcelona, ES Sala Apolo
07 Mar 2025 Marseille, FR Espace Julien
08 Mar 2025 Turin, IT OGR
10 Mar 2025 Vicenza, IT Teatro Communale
11 Mar 2025 Bologna, IT Estragon
12 Mar 2025 Lyon, FR CCO La Rayonne
13 Mar 2025 Rouen, FR 106
14 Mar 2025 Karlsruhe, DE Tollhaus
16 Mar 2025 Gent, BE Vooruit
17 Mar 2025 The Hague, NL PAARD
18 Mar 2025 Copenhagen, DK Vega
19 Mar 2025 Stockholm, SE Fållan
20 Mar 2025 Gothenburg, SE Pustervik
21 Mar 2025 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene
25 Apr 2025 Austin, TX TBC
26 Apr 2025 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
28 Apr 2025 Denver, CO Ogden Theater
30 Apr 2025 Los Angeles, CA The Bellweather
01 May 2025 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory O
02 May 2025 Tijuana, MX Cine Bujazán
03 May 2025 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
04 May 2025 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
06 May 2025 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
07 May 2025 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
08 May 2025 Seattle, WA The Neptune
09 May 2025 Seattle, WA The Neptune
10 May 2025 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
11 May 2025 Vancouver, BC TBC
12 May 2025 Kelowna, BC Revelry
13 May 2025 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre
14 May 2025 Edmonton, AB Midway
21 Jun 2025 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
22 Jun 2025 Saxapahaw, NC Haw River Ballroom
23 Jun 2025 Washington, DC 930 Club
24 Jun 2025 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
25 Jun 2025 NYC Pioneer Works
26 Jun 2025 NYC Pioneer Works
27 Jun 2025 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall
28 Jun 2025 Boston, MA Roadrunner