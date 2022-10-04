Depeche Mode Announces First New Album Memento Moriand for March 2023 Release and World Tour Dates in Five Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today at a special event in Berlin they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s upcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori which will be released in Spring 2023. Also in light of the tour announcement Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have revealed that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23 before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour. The limited North American dates will feature stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others. The band will then begin their European stadium tour on May 16th, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium. Memento Mori

World Tour 2023

3/ 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/ 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

3/28 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

3/ 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

4/ 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

4/ 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

4/ 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/ 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

4/12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Belll 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/ 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

5/ 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

5/ 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

5/ 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

5/ 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

5/ 31 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

6/ 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

6/4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

6/ 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena6/9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

6/11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

6/14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

6/17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

6/20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

6/22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

6/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

6/27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

6/29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

7/4 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

7/7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

7/12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

7/14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

7/16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

7/21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

7/23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

7/26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

7/28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

7/30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

8/2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

8/6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

8/ 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

8/11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena