Chief Keef and Mustard Join Forces On New Single “Shake Dat”

Rappers Chief Keef and DJ Mustard have joined forces to release a single titled “Shake Dat.” The single is short and fun since it carries no extra meaning. The title of the song explains everything one needs to know about it. The song is a classic party or club song that is as horny as it is catchy. According to Stereogum, “Shake Dat” samples the Ying Yang Twins’ 2000 proto-crunk track, “Whistle While You Twurk,” which also has a very self-explanitory meaning. The official visualizer features a compilation of TikTok videos of predominantly women twerking to the track. The inclusion of the TikToks is a nod to the many fans that recently used the song for their videos.

Although some fans were disappointed by the seemingly low-effect new single, others have gone on to note the amount of work the two have been doing. Chief Keef has been carrying the sound of Los Angeles for years. He also released a brand new album titled Almighty So 2 just last year. DJ Mustard has been especially busy due to his sudden and new-found success. Mustard recently worked on Kendrick Lamar’s iconic “Not Like Us” track which was wildly successful both financially and at the award shows. The success of the track likely allowed DJ Mustard to take on more subtle and silly tracks, such as “Shake Dat.”