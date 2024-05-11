Chief Keef Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates In Support of New Album Almighty So 2

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 11th, 2024 - 11:57 AM

The wait is over! The ever influential Chief Keef has announced A Lil Tour with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz. Fans have seventeen dates spanning coast to coast over the summer to party with Chief Keef and get his new Almighty So 2.

Almighty So 2 is produced by Chief Keef and has been crafted carefully over the past two years. The album is less focused on melodies and instead showcases his prowess as an emcee. Guest appearances on the album include Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack and more. Almighty So 2 is available everywhere via the 43B label.

The tour is produced by Live nation and will kick off in Boston, down the East coast and ending in San Francisco. Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time at chiefkeef.com

Chief Keef Summer 2024 Tour

07/16 Boston, MA- MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/18 Grand Rapis, MI- GLC Live at 20 Monroe

07/19 Minneapolis, MN- Armory

07/22 Detroit, MI- Fillmore Detroit

07/24 Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Paramount

07/25 Washington, DC- Echostage

07/26 Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore Philadelphia

07/27 Charlotte, NC- The Fillmore Charlotte

07/29 Atlanta, GA- Coca Cola Roxy

07/31 Jacksonvile, FL- Daily’s Place

08/02 Miami Beach, FL- The Fillmore Miami Beach

08/05 Houston, TX- 713 Music Hall

08/09 Denver, CO- Fillmore Auditorium

08/10 Los Angeles, CA- Hollywood Palladium

08/11 Phoenix, AZ- Arizona Financial Theatre