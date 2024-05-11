Chief Keef Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates In Support of New Album Almighty So 2

The wait is over! The ever influential Chief Keef has announced A Lil Tour with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz. Fans have seventeen dates spanning coast to coast over the summer to party with Chief Keef and get his new Almighty So 2.
Almighty So 2 is produced by Chief Keef and has been crafted carefully over the past two years. The album is less focused on melodies and instead showcases his prowess as an emcee. Guest appearances on the album include Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack and more. Almighty So 2 is available everywhere via the 43B label.
The tour is produced by Live nation and will kick off in Boston, down the East coast and ending in San Francisco. Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time at chiefkeef.com
Chief Keef Summer 2024 Tour
07/16 Boston, MA- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07/18 Grand Rapis, MI- GLC Live at 20 Monroe
07/19 Minneapolis, MN- Armory
07/22 Detroit, MI- Fillmore Detroit
07/24 Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Paramount
07/25 Washington, DC- Echostage
07/26 Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore Philadelphia
07/27 Charlotte, NC- The Fillmore Charlotte
07/29 Atlanta, GA- Coca Cola Roxy
07/31 Jacksonvile, FL- Daily’s Place
08/02 Miami Beach, FL- The Fillmore Miami Beach
08/05 Houston, TX- 713 Music Hall
08/09 Denver, CO- Fillmore Auditorium
08/10 Los Angeles, CA- Hollywood Palladium
08/11 Phoenix, AZ- Arizona Financial Theatre
08/13 San Francisco, CA- The Midway