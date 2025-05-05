Everything Is Recorded Shares New Rendition Of “Never Felt Better” Featuring Florence and the Machine, Sampha & Kid Capri

Home News Juliet Paiz May 5th, 2025 - 12:39 AM

Florence + the Machine at Coachella.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Richard Russell, under his rLr alias, has remixed “Never Felt Better,” originally from Everything Is Recorded’s acclaimed third album Temporary. This new version takes the original track and transforms it into a bass-driven song. Sampha’s vocals are layered with Florence Welch’s ethereal voice. Kid Capri’s contributions bring a nostalgic hip-hop edge, evoking the energy of ‘90s mixtapes.

The remix leans into darker, more experimental tones while maintaining the emotional weight of the original. It’s designed to make listeners reflect. Russell’s approach honors the original’s essence while pushing it into uncharted sonic territory.

Temporary was recorded over four years and features a diverse lineup of collaborators, including Florence Welch, Sampha, and Kamasi Washington. The remix arrives shortly after Russell received the Inspiration Award at the 2025 Music Producers Guild Awards, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing producer.

In March of this year, Florence and The Machine and Jules Buckley and his orchestra released a live album, Symphony of Lungs. It had already been aired previously for UK fans but unfortunately fans in the U.S needed to longer. The performance of the album in September 2024 was said to be an “unforgettable performance.”