Rise Against Release New Video for Latest Single “Nod” Before US Arena Tour

Lea Tran March 21st, 2025 - 2:36 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

On March 13th, Rise Against debuted a new music video for the song “Nod”. The video is released days before they start their US Arena tour with Papa Roach.

The “Nod” video features a combination of clips from Rise Against’s performances around the world, including shows from their EU, UK, and South America tours. It’s available to watch on YouTube.

“Nod is about the solace we find in community,” says lead vocalist and lyricist Tim McIlrath. “It’s about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily.”

The “Nod” single was released in January, the band’s first song in three years. It was produced by Catherine Marks and mixed by Alan Moulder.

Rise Against The Roach Tour with Papa Roach will begin on March 20th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, The tour will continue at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles and then hit other cities like Seattle and Cincinnati.

Rise Against will also be performing at many European summer music festivals including, Rock Am Ring 2025 in Germany and the Download Fest 2025 in the UK.

Rise Against Tour Dates

Mar 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mar 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center*

Mar 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Mar 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Mar 26 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

Mar 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Mar 29 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Mar 31 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

Apr 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Apr 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center*

Apr 5 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Apr 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Apr 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Apr 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center*

Apr 12 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center*

Apr 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Jun 4 – Hannover, DE – Glide Parkbühne

Jun 6-8 – Nürburgring, DE – Rock Am Ring 2025

Jun 6-8 – Nürnberg, DE – Rock Im Park 2025

Jun 9 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee

Jun 10 – Münster, DE – Halle Münsterland

Jun 12 – Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock Festival

Jun 13 – Derby, UK – Download Festival 2025

Jun 28 – Oro Station, ON – All Your Friends Fest 2025

Sep 10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Sep 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Sep 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sep 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

Sep 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Sep 17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome*

Sep 19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center*

Sep 20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Sep 23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion*

Sep 24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sep 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sep 28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sep 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Oct 1 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater*

Oct 3 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

*Rise of The Roach Tour