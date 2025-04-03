Rise Against Share Introspective New Single “Prizefighter”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 1:21 PM

On the heels of playing LA’s Kia Forum, Rise Against have shared their second new single of 2025. Out now on Loma Vista Recordings, “Prizefighter” illustrates the internal battle between making art, maintaining autonomy and meeting the demands of the present day’s never-ending and rapidly-shifting attention span.

While talking about the song, Rise Against vocalist and lyricist Tim McIlrath says: “Prizefighter’ is about a compulsion to create, that then creates an audience and then your connection with that audience and your responsibilities to that audience and how much an artist is obliged to that audience. It’s trying to reconcile the shift from spectator to the public arena and what you owe the people that are your fans versus what you owe your own mental health.”

“Prizefighter” follows Rise Against’s blazing return with “Nod,” which is their first new single in three years. Both songs further amplies the type of invigorating music, defiant messages and bulletproof melodies that have earned billions of streams, filled arenas, topped charts, broken records, and joined fans in an embrace of vital issues. Just as the stakes could not be higher, the Chicago punk rock band is back bigger, louder and more progressive than ever.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva