MF Doom’s Estate Sues Temu For Selling Unauthorized Merchandise

Jasmina Pepic August 12th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

MF Doom’s estate has recently sued Temu for selling unauthorized merchandise. The online marketplace Temu, which ships mainly from China, is being accused of selling unauthorized MF Doom merchandise. This is among several allegations made against the website for plagiarism.

The late MF Doom was a British-American rapper, songwriter and record producer. With his metal mask and villain-like stage persona, MF Doom became a leading artist in the alternative hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. The artist passed away in 2020 on Halloween due to angioedema following a reaction to a blood pressure medication. Angioedema describes deep swelling underneath the skin, typically around the face and throat.

According to Thefader, the estate of MF Doom has launched a lawsuit against Temu accusing the online retailer of selling bootleg merchandise of the late rapper. The complaint was originally made on August 11 in California federal court by Gas Drawls LLC, the company co-founded by the rapper. Allegedly, Temu is selling unauthorized versions of official products available on MF Doom’s official store.

The suit reads that the products are being sold “at a far lower price point and a fraction of the quality,” the suit reads. “Such product devalues the subject marks, as well as plaintiff’s proprietary and licensed products and MF Doom’s status in the hip hop milieu.” These include merchandise such as hats, shirts and posters. Lawyers called Temu “one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace”, and accused the company of seven infractions including “trademark infringement, unfair competition and misappropriation of likeness.” The suit is calling for an undisclosed amount of money in response.

This is not the only time Temu has been accused of alleged plagiarism. Brands such as Temu and Shein have had several accusations of allegedly selling unauthorized business products for several years.