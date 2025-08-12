mxdwn Music

Menu

MF Doom’s Estate Sues Temu For Selling Unauthorized Merchandise

August 12th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

MF Doom’s Estate Sues Temu For Selling Unauthorized Merchandise

MF Doom’s estate has recently sued Temu for selling unauthorized merchandise. The online marketplace Temu, which ships mainly from China, is being accused of selling unauthorized MF Doom merchandise. This is among several allegations made against the website for plagiarism.

The late MF Doom was a British-American rapper, songwriter and record producer. With his metal mask and villain-like stage persona, MF Doom became a leading artist in the alternative hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. The artist passed away in 2020 on Halloween due to angioedema following a reaction to a blood pressure medication. Angioedema describes deep swelling underneath the skin, typically around the face and throat.

According to Thefader, the estate of MF Doom has launched a lawsuit against Temu accusing the online retailer of selling bootleg merchandise of the late rapper. The complaint was originally made on August 11 in California federal court by Gas Drawls LLC, the company co-founded by the rapper. Allegedly, Temu is selling unauthorized versions of official products available on MF Doom’s official store.

The suit reads that the products are being sold  “at a far lower price point and a fraction of the quality,” the suit reads. “Such product devalues the subject marks, as well as plaintiff’s proprietary and licensed products and MF Doom’s status in the hip hop milieu.” These include merchandise such as hats, shirts and posters. Lawyers called Temu “one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace”, and accused the company of seven infractions including “trademark infringement, unfair competition and misappropriation of likeness.” The suit is calling for an undisclosed amount of money in response.

This is not the only time Temu has been accused of alleged plagiarism. Brands such as Temu and Shein have had several accusations of allegedly selling unauthorized  business products for several years.

Comments

My name is Jasmina Pepic and I am a journalism student at Stony Brook University, where I am also pursuing a minor in Sustainability Studies. Through my academic work and hands-on experience, I’ve developed a strong foundation in reporting, writing and multimedia content creation. I’ve contributed to campus publications, participated in community-based journalism projects and gained valuable insight into the intersection of media and social responsibility. I’ve also held several roles that have strengthened my communication, research and organizational skills. Interning with Ballotpedia, working at the New York Botanical Gardens and serving in student assistant positions at my university, I’m passionate about ethical storytelling, public service through media and using journalism to inform and engage diverse communities.

© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy