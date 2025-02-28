Lawsuit Regarding MF Doom’s Songwriting Notebooks Settled & Returned To Widow

Home News Catalina Martello February 28th, 2025 - 7:36 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, MF Doom’s widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, had filed a lawsuit against the rapper’s A&R representative, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, alleging copyright infringement, fraud, intentional misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. The legal dispute stemmed from Alapatt obtaining some of Doom’s notebooks after his passing in 2020. According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit has now been settled privately and amicably, with Doom’s notebooks returned to Thompson.

Thompson said in a statement, “We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close.Over the years, there have been many public narratives concerning this matter, some of which have been misrepresented or unfairly magnified.

While differences did arise along the way, we acknowledge that Egon preserved Doom’s invaluable notebooks and are grateful to now have them returned as part of this resolution. As a family, our focus remains steadfast on celebrating Doom’s extraordinary legacy—his unparalleled artistry and his lasting impact on music and culture. We hope that this resolution serves as a step forward in continuing to honor his memory.”

“Doom was a dear friend to me and one of the most important artists I’ve ever known,” Alapatt said in his own statement. “I bought Doom’s notebooks and kept them safe for years to ensure his powerful musical legacy could be preserved. My only goal has always been to showcase Doom’s lasting musical genius, and the resolution Jasmine and I have reached regarding Doom’s notebooks represents a significant triumph in protecting the genesis of a once-in-a-lifetime talent. I am proud to have played a role in saving some precious markers of Doom’s life in music and trust Jasmine to determine the next steps for his notebooks.”

Doom sadly passed away in 2020 after he suffered an adverse reaction to a prescribed blood pressure medication. This tragic event took place when Doom was only 49 years- old. His death was sudden and unexpected, shaking the music industry.






