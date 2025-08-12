Marissa Nadler Announces Winter & Spring North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Light Years”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 11:40 AM

Today, Marissa Nadler has released “Light Years,” which is the final single and video from her new album, New Radiations, that will be out on August 15, through Sacred Bones. Following last month’s cosmic murder ballad, “Hatchet Man,” “Light Years” explores the theme of fading love, with the autoharp adding an ethereal and sparkling quality to the music.

The chorus:“You used to see light years inside her / you used to be right there beside her” captures the slow, quiet death of a once-bright connection. “Back in the day, you were all the rage / when you could still hypnotize her. Rockets and planes, and through hurricanes / fused to the sight of her fire.”

Also, Nadler has announced a North American tour that will see her performing in New York, North Carolina, Vermont, Chicago, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, California, Washington State, Colorado, Utah and other cities. For tickets and more information click here.

North American New Radiations Tour Part One Dates

2/7 – Nashville, TN – Row One

2/12 – Asheville, NC – AyurPrana

2/13 – Durham, NC – Pinhook

2/14 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

2/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

2/17 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

2/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

2/19 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

2/21 – Portland, ME – Space Gallery

2/22 – Burlington, VT – Foam

2/ 24 – Montreal, QC – Casa del Popolo

2/26 – Toronto, ON – Sound Garage

2/28 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

3/1 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s Grandview

3/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head

3/12 – Dallas, TX – Tulips

3/13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

3/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

3/19 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

3/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Scribble

3/22 – San Francisco, CA – 4 Star Theater

3/25 – Portland, OR – Show Bar

3/26 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

3/31 – Baker City, OR – Churchill School

4/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/5 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

4/7 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

4/8 – Madison, WI – The Bur Oak

4/9 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray

4/10 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

4/ 12 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary