Sacred Bones Records Announces Todo Muere SBXV 15th Anniversary Compilation Featuring Covers by Anika, Marissa Nadler and Boris

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Sacred Bones Records has announced that they will release a collection of artists from the label covering each other’s songs in celebration of the label’s 15th anniversary. The album will be titled Todo Muere SBXV and will be released May 27.

It will feature the voices of Black Marble, Anika, SPELLING, Uniform, The Men, SQÜRL and essayist LD Deutsch. With a roster that celebrates spiritual unity, Sacred Bones has already released Marissa Nadler’s rendition of “Cold Wind Blowin,” originally released by David Lynch, and Zola Jesus’ version of The Hunt’s “I Can’t Stand.”

“I chose David Lynch’s song ‘Cold Wind Blowin’ because I’m an enormous David Lynch fan, and not just of his films and art, but also of his music.” Nadler said. “I love the simple power of the unadorned lyrics, as well as his vocal delivery. The recitation part in this song is killer, and it’s the first time I’ve ever tried one. I don’t want to speculate too much on what the song is about because I know songs can have many meanings, but who can’t relate to having a ‘cold wind blowing’ through their heart?”

Alongside this upcoming album release, the record label will be hosting a live event in New York City on May 28 featuring artists like SPELLING, Uniform, The Men, Black Marble and Anika.

“When I was young, I was really into making mixtapes,” Sacred Bones founder Caleb Braaten said of his upcoming album release. “I loved figuring out a way to put John Coltrane and Subhumans on the same side of the tape. I love being able to find that through line. I think that I’ve taken a very similar approach when thinking about the artists on the label.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat