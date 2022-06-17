Marissa Nadler Shares Quite New Song “Sad Cinderella” and Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 10:11 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Singer Marissa Nadler has released a new song Sad Cinderella which is a cover from the album Four Townes Van Zandt songs for Songs of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III. It has been an eight year pause on music since the release of Vol. 1 and Vol.3 is simply fantastic because Nadler shows how Van Zandt has inspired her to become an artist.

Nadler’s version has a richer sound compared to the original version because the musical vibe is softer and warmer. Also the emotions of sorrow can be felt through Nadler’s beautiful vocie. Nadler’s version of Sad Cinderella is just as good as the original.

Nadler’s acclaimed ninth solo album The Path of the Clouds came out in 2021 on Sacred Bones and Bella Union Records. It was followed by a companion EP, The Wrath of the Clouds this year and now Nadler will now finally be able to perform these and others songs live.

Tour Dates:

8/4 – Louisville, KY – Portal

8/5 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

8/6 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown – w/ Oquoa

8/8 – Denver, CO – High Dive w/ Bluebook

8/12 – Bellingham, WA – Shakedown w/ Eight Bells

8/13 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall w/ Eight Bells

8/14 – Tacoma, WA – Alma w/ Eight Bells

8/15 – Seattle, WA- Chop Suey w/ Year Of No Light + Eight Bells

8/16 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios w/ Year Of No Light + Eight Bells

8/19 – Las Vegas – Psycho Las Vegas

8/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Resident

8/24 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull

8/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Crucial Fest w/ Mizmor + The Otolith

8/27 – Boise, ID – Neurolux w/ Wend

8/29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vulture’s

8/31 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

9/01 – Austin, TX – Ballroom

9/3 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa w/ Silver Godling

9/4 – Nashville, TN – The End – w/ Nashville Ambient Ensemble