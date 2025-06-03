Marissa Nadler Announces New Album New Radiations For August 2025 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Today, Marissa Nadler has announced her new album, New Radiations, will be out on August 15, through Sacred Bones, with a video for the title track, “New Radiations.” Last we heard from Nadler, she was soaring through The Path of the Clouds and its companion EP, The Wrath of the Clouds (2022). Now, on her tenth official full length record, the artist returns with a raw, intimate and breathtaking collection of eleven otherworldly songs.

From the first note, Nadler’s lush voice and intricate fingerpicking are front and center. She layers Everly Brothers–style harmonies over dreamlike, lonesome soundscapes distortion, Hammond organ and ominous synthesizers that elevate her warm vulnerability with texture and atmosphere.

Each track unfolds like a vignette of a life lived, delivering emotional weight with the curtain pulled back. Lyrically, she shape-shifts through time and space by inhabiting characters in an airborne spaceship, a getaway car and alternate dimensions. The singer‘s storytelling is cinematic in scope and deeply personal in impact.

While talking about the title track, Nadler says: “Psychic vibrations and new radiations have taken their toll on me,” a sentiment as timely as it is haunting, as she tries to “break the glass, tie up the ending of the scene.” Reflecting on the track, she notes: “My narrator (whether these are first person songs or not really depends on how you want to listen to them) is feeling stuck, depressed, and frozen in a world after a tough few years for the world. Regardless, the ‘psychic vibrations and new radiations’ take their toll. The cosmic darkness we live in creeps into the psyche—but the character reaches clarity. As the song unfolds, the screen shatters, the ice breaks, and a new world begins.”

The accompanying self-directed video for “New Radiations” is a richly textured visual world that mirrors the song’s surreal and emotional landscape. Created using a blend of digital and analog film, as well as Nadler’s own paintings, drawings, photographs, and collages, the video weaves together a fragmented, dreamlike narrative. “My aim was to distort space and time into a kind of dreamspace through layered imagery and effects,” Nadler explains. “The video slips between dimensions—surreal landscapes, dissolving faces, collapsing structures, distant explosions, underwater worlds.

New Radiations Tracklist

1. It Hits Harder

2. Bad Dreams Summertime

3. You Called Her Camellia

4. Smoke Screen Selene

5. New Radiations

6. If It’s An Illusion

7. Hatchet Man

8. Light Years

9. Weightless Above The Water

10. To Be The Moon King

11. Sad Satellite