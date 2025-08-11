Thor Harris Shares Photo Of Venue Settlement Showing $0 Earning From Recent NYC Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 1:40 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on August 9, the former Swans and Shearwater drummer Thor Harris headlined a show with More Eaze and Lumberob at the Sultan Room in Brooklyn. After the gig, Harris posted an image of his settlement from the venue, which he and his bandmates were paid nothing. In the text over the image, Harris wrote: “@thesultanroom Paid us zero dollars tonight for a beautiful show.”

The breakdown shows that the venue took a slight loss on the evening, after selling 46 tickets for a room that holds 280. Harris’ Instagram post has kicked off a fresh round of discourse about the economics of touring among independent musicians. In his post, Harris tagged the venue’s talent buyer and his own manager, neither of whom has commented. In the comments of his own post, the artist wrote: “Hey @thesultanroom . What’s ‘ House Nut ‘?” In another comment, he added, “I’ve never had a club say ‘you get nothing.”

“House nut” is a term referring to venue’s expenses for the concert and in this case, $400 for sound and lights, $400 room fee and $50 for marketing. Until those expenses are recouped, the artist doesn’t get paid anything unless they have a guarantee. According to the expense breakdown that he posted, Harris was due “80% of Net Revenue after Taxes, Fees, and Agreed Expenses.”