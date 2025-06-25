OSEES Announces New Album Abomination Revealed At Last For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Fight Simulator”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 25th, 2025 - 11:51 PM

OSEES has returned with the announcement of a brand new album entitled Abomination Revealed At Last which is set to be released on August 8 via Deathgod. The band has shared the lead single “Fight Simulator” which offers fans a taste of what can be expected from the new full-length.

The group is actively choosing not to shy away from the nature of global affairs at the moment. According to frontman John Dwyer, the new record has a whole lot to say about “AI empathy, genocides, social media data collection & addiction, the alignment of tech billionaires with the fascist overlords and their armada of dogs, civilians being kidnapped by bootlicking thugs and the death of due process” just to name a few.

The band is scheduled to hit the road quite extensively this summer and fall, kicking things off with an appearance at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, UK on June 27. Early August will also see them play shows around Europe from Berlin to Prague and Munich. They are set to begin the North American leg of the tour on August 29 with a show at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California. They will be stopping off in several notable U.S. cities including Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and Phoenix. The group will close off their last scheduled shows of the year with another appearance at LA’s Teragram Ballroom on December 19.

Abomination Revealed At Last Tracklist

1. ABOMINATION

2. SNEAKER

3. GOD’S GUTS

4. INFECTED CHROME

5. GLUE

6. ASHES 2

7. COFFIN WAX

8. ASHES 1

9. FLIGHT SIMULATOR

10. PROTECTION

11. GLASS WINDOW

12. GLITTER

OSEES Summer & Fall 2025 International Tour Dates

6/27 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

7/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

7/18 – Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club (Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party)

7/19 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown

8/1 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

8/2 – Breelen, DE – Krach Am Bach Festival

8/4 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

8/5 – Munich, DE – Technikum

8/6 – Feldrich, AT – Poolbar Festival

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

9/3 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/4 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/5 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/6 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/8 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club (Ballroom)

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/12 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (w/ Brigid Dawson)

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (w/ Brigid Dawson)

10/17 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/18 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/19 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers

10/20 – Hot Springs National Park, AR – Cedar Glades Park

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/28 – Cleveland, OH – The Globe Iron

10/29 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11/2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

11/4 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

11/5 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/22 – Querétaro, MX – Cervecería Hércules

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (w/ Brigid Dawson)

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (w/ Brigid Dawson and The Mother’s Network)

