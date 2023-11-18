Keith Buckley’s Many Eyes Project Releases Second Single “Mystic Cord”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 18th, 2023 - 11:19 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Keith Buckley’s project, Many Eyes, has released its second single, “Mystic Cord.” This new installment follows the release of their first music video, “Revelation.”

Keith Buckley’s new project has taken the Metalcore scene by storm with their new releases. “Mystic Cord is definitely not the exception.

The new single is made with pure rock, accompanied by an electric guitar, drums, and shocking vocals. This is going to be a surefire hit for their fans.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Lyrically, the song is about untangling ourselves from the traditions that bind us to past trauma. I hoped to express the idea that it’s not enough to just put up a boundary, there has to be the deeper, more difficult work of separating one’s entire life path from the path of those who harm us,” Keith says via press release.”

All of Many Eyes finds will not only identify but love the band’s new hit. Read more about Keith Buckley here.