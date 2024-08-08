Many Eyes Featuring Keith Buckley Announces Debut Album The Light Age For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Harbinger”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Many Eyes, fronted by former Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley, will release their debut album, The Light Age, on September 6 through Perseverance Media Group. In celebration of the upcoming album, Many Eyes has now unleashing their latest single and video, “Harbinger.” The instrumentation on the band‘s latest ditty is fabulous because the noise fills the air with face-smacking metal, while the vocal performance blasts the ears with pure rage

While talking about the song, Buckley briefly says:”Harbinger’ feels like the end of the world is suddenly happening, so that’s what the lyrics are about.”

The Light Age Track List

1. Revelation

2. Future Proof

3. Mystic Cord

4. Third

5. Harbinger

6. Speechless

7. Servant

8. Amateurs

9. Enough

10. The Rainbow

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz