Haerts Share Groovy New Single “Shivering”

Sara Thompson January 22nd, 2021 - 9:28 PM

HAERTS on the Mojave Stage.

A blusey new track has been delivered by Haerts, entitled “Shivering.” The single is the latest release in preview of the duo’s upcoming album Dream Nation, which is set to release on March 12.

Lead vocalist Nini Fabi shares, “The song came from this organ groove Benny came up with and the onomatopoeic quality of the word “Shivering” itself. It’s about the obsession and attraction of the things which give us anxiety and disturb us. In a way it’s our soundtrack to a panic attack.” The song certainly features the word; lyrics are simple and conceptual, mostly comprised of short phrases containing the word “shivering.”

The single immediately encapsulates the listener with a minimalistic synth beat reminiscent of the 80s and a catchy drum beat that quickly enters. Layer by layer the song builds into a groovy mix that encapsulates a retro and swingy feel.

Fabi’s raw yet smooth vocals pair effortlessly with the piece in its entirety, which builds into a rich and a colorful chorus. Towards the end of the song, the singer’s voice fades into a haunting whisper of the lyric “shivering.”

Fabi and keyboardist/guitarist Benny Gebert released the singles “For the Sky” and “It’s Too Late” last year as part of the upcoming album as well, the latter of which was also released as a music video. The video features Fabi traversing the LA cityscape at night and was directed by Julian Klincewicz.

Photo credit: Owen Ela