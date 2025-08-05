The Lemonheads Share Psychedelic New Single & Video “The Key Of Victory”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

Today, The Lemonheads has shared their new single, “Key of Victory,” which is the third single from the band’s first album of all-new original material in almost two decades. Love Chant arrives through Fire Records on October 24. On “Key of Victory,” Evan Dando offers an introspective set of lyrics centering around the importance of honesty to oneself and its taxing but necessary role in communication.

Complementing the driving energy of the previous singles, “Deep End” and “In The Margin,” the ditty is all slow motion and soft shadows that is a modal, meditative piece anchored by Apollo Nove’s winding guitar and Erin Rae’s spectral harmonies. The song was written with David Ashby (Rum Shebeen) and its vocal was recorded at Abbey Road. Stamped with a profound lightness and beauty, “The Key of Victory” is indicative of the songwriting diversity at play on Love Chant.

Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan (as co-writer for “Deep End”), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), Nashville’s Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies co-wrote and played guitar on “Togetherness” and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond (a songwriter and performer on the swirling psych-folk gem “Roky”).