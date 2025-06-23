The Lemonheads Announces New Album Love Chant For October 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “In The Margin”

Today, The Lemonheads have officially announced their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant, which will be arriving through Fire Records on Friday, October 24. Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove, Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan , producer Bryce Goggin and other talented people.
The album is heralded by today’s premiere of the hard-hitting new single, “In The Margin,” available everywhere alongside an official lyric video streaming now on YouTube. “In The Margin” is a classic Dando composition that is half-broken, half-beautiful wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates.
The Lemonheads will celebrate Love Chant with a marathon world tour, beginning this summer with a series of headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway on November 11, at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20, tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East For tickets and more information, click here.
Love Chant Track List
- 58 Second Song
- Deep End
- In The Margin
- Wild Thing
- Be-In
- Cell Phone Blues
- Togetherness Is All I’m After
- Marauders
- Love Chant
- The Key of Victory
- Roky
The Lemonheads Tour Dates
8-13 London, England – Rough Trade East ∞
8-14 Northampton, England – Roadmender
8-15 Norwich, England – Rock N Roll Circus
8-16 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz
8-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Garage
8-19 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight
8-20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse
8-21 – Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue
8-23 – Waterford, Ireland – Bank Lane
8-24 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
8-26 – Sheffield, England – Foundry
8-27 – London, England – Electric Ballroom
8-28 – London, England – Electric Ballroom
8-29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand
8-30 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee
9-1 – Trondheim, Norway – Byscenen
9-4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
9-5 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club
9-6 – Stekene, Belgium – Crammerock Festival
9-8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz
9-9 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
9-11 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
9-12 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima
9-16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar
9-23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon
9-24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2
9-26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
9-27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest
11-11 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay
11-12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11-13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
11-14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex
11-15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
11-16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
11-18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
11-19 – New York, NY – Racket
11-20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC
11-21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
11-22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
11-23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
11-25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
11-26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
11-28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
11-29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
11-30 – Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
12-2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
12-3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
12-4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
12-5 – Madison, WI – Majestic
12-6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
12-8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
12-10 – Dallas, TX – Echo
12-11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut
12-12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
12-13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
12-14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
12-16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
12-17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12-18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
12-19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
12-20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
∞ Evan Dando solo show