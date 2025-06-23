The Lemonheads Announces New Album Love Chant For October 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “In The Margin”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 4:19 PM

Today, The Lemonheads have officially announced their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant, which will be arriving through Fire Records on Friday, October 24. Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove, Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan , producer Bryce Goggin and other talented people.

The album is heralded by today’s premiere of the hard-hitting new single, “In The Margin,” available everywhere alongside an official lyric video streaming now on YouTube. “In The Margin” is a classic Dando composition that is half-broken, half-beautiful wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates.

The Lemonheads will celebrate Love Chant with a marathon world tour, beginning this summer with a series of headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway on November 11, at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20, tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East For tickets and more information, click here.

Love Chant Track List

58 Second Song Deep End In The Margin Wild Thing Be-In Cell Phone Blues Togetherness Is All I’m After Marauders Love Chant The Key of Victory Roky

The Lemonheads Tour Dates

8-13 London, England – Rough Trade East ∞

8-14 Northampton, England – Roadmender

8-15 Norwich, England – Rock N Roll Circus

8-16 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

8-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Garage

8-19 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight

8-20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse

8-21 – Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue

8-23 – Waterford, Ireland – Bank Lane

8-24 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

8-26 – Sheffield, England – Foundry

8-27 – London, England – Electric Ballroom

8-28 – London, England – Electric Ballroom

8-29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand

8-30 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

9-1 – Trondheim, Norway – Byscenen

9-4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

9-5 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club

9-6 – Stekene, Belgium – Crammerock Festival

9-8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

9-9 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

9-11 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

9-12 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

9-16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar

9-23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon

9-24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2

9-26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

9-27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest

11-11 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay

11-12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11-13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

11-14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

11-15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

11-16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

11-18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

11-19 – New York, NY – Racket

11-20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

11-21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

11-22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

11-23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

11-25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

11-26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

11-28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

11-29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

11-30 – Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre

12-2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12-3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

12-4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

12-5 – Madison, WI – Majestic

12-6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12-8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

12-10 – Dallas, TX – Echo

12-11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

12-12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

12-13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

12-14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

12-16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12-17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12-18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

12-19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

12-20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

∞ Evan Dando solo show