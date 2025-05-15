The Lemonheads Return With New Single & Video “Deep End” & “Sad Cinderella” Featuring J. Mascis, Juliana Hatfield & Erin Rae

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

The Lemonheads are back today with “Deep End” and “Sad Cinderella.” The double-sided single heralds the impending arrival of Love Chant, which is the band’s first album of all-new original material in almost two decades that is due out in the Fall. “Deep End” is joined by an official music video that was filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi.

Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge,) “Deep End” and “Sad Cinderella” offer undeniable evidence of Evan Dando and The Lemonheads’ still monumental gifts, which are twin slices of timeless song craft heralding the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band.

“Deep End” features instantly identifiable solo guitar from Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield. Meanwhile, “Sad Cinderella” sees The Lemonheads putting their singular stamp on a tender cover of Townes Van Zandt’s romantic tearjerker, with Dando sharing beautifully brittle duet vocals alongside acclaimed Nashville folk pop singer-songwriter Erin Rae.