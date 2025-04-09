The Lemonheads Announces New Album Love Chant For October 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot April 9th, 2025 - 6:44 PM

The Lemonheads have announced their long-awaited return with Love Chant, due out October 2025. This marks the band’s first album of original songs since their 2006 self-titled release, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

“I’m really excited about our new record Love Chant coming out on FIRE,” frontman Evan Dando said. “I have a feeling people are really gonna enjoy it. It was made with Love, Fire and Chanting.”

While full album details remain under wraps, Dando confirmed that singles will begin dropping on May 14. The release will coincide with an international tour that takes the band across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Spain this spring and fall.

The Lemonheads will kick off the run with a three-night stint at Melbourne’s Croxton Ballroom starting May 14. Additional stops include Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Double Whammy in Auckland and Visorfest in Valencia this September.

In the years leading up to Love Chant, The Lemonheads have steadily reconnected with fans through retrospective tours and personal projects. In 2024, the band revisited their classic ’90s albums It’s a Shame About Ray and Come on Feel The Lemonheads on a full-length North American tour, reminding longtime listeners of their signature blend of power-pop melancholy and alt-rock charm.

Meanwhile, frontman Evan Dando has remained creatively active, recently sharing plans to publish a memoir titled Rumours of My Demise, expected in 2025. Alongside the announcement of Love Chant, Dando has spoken candidly about his excitement for the new material, signaling a fresh chapter for The Lemonheads while staying rooted in the emotional resonance that’s defined their legacy.