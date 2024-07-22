Allman Betts Family Revival Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Today, The Allman Betts Family Revival announced 2024 tour dates and initial lineup for their eighth annual celebration honoring Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts and The Allman Brothers‘s enduring music and legacy. The tour begins on November 30 in Saint Charles, IL and concludes December 21 with a return to the historic Fillmore in San Francisco. In addition to returning to familiar cities, the tour will visit several new locations, including Minneapolis, Seattle and Kansas City. Tickets and all up to date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

Each show will feature two massive sets, the first set will feature music from the 1970’s Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990’s comeback era. These performances will be led by The Allman Betts Band, which consists of Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Jackie Greene, Larry McCray and Anders Osborne. Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, G. Love and Jake Shimabukuro will join the lineup in select cities.

Additional lineup announcements and surprises will follow in the coming weeks. The Brotherhood of Light, a mainstay live component, providing otherworldly visuals for the Allman Brothers Band for over 20 years, will return to light up the stage for the Allman Betts Family Revival.

Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Daes

12/11 – Van Wezel PAC – Sarasota, FL

12/12 = Gaillard Center – Charleston, SC

12/13 – Norton Center for the Arts – Danville, KY

12/14 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO

12/15 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

12/16 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

12/17 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

12/18 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

12/20 – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre – Reno, NV

12/21 – Fillmore – San Francisco, CA