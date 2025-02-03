The Allman Betts Band Announce Summer 2025 ‘Lucky Sevens’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 6:42 PM

Today, The Allman Betts Band has announce their Lucky Sevens Tour, which celebrates seven years of The Allman Betts Band. The tour kicks off on June 6, in Charleston, SC and will bring the band throughout the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping on June 29, in Augusta, NJ.

The Allman Betts Band will welcome special guests Greg Koch and Mattie Schell on select tour dates as support. Tommy Prine will make an appearance as direct support on June 7, in LaGrange, GA and The Record Company will share the bill with The Allman Betts Band at Ravinia for a co-headline performance.

The newly announced tour dates will also be the only Allman Betts Band tour of 2025. Check venue websites for presale and on sale details. For all tour information and up to date news, please visit allmanbettsband.com.

The Allman Betts Band, fronted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of legendary Allman Brothers Band founders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, is celebrating seven years of making music and their road dog style of touring around the world.

Known for their signature mix of classic rock, blues, soul, country, jazz and jam influences, the band takes audiences on a musical journey through their two BMG albums, Down to the River and Bless Your Heart. Fans of Allman Brothers music will get a fair share of the classic songs with an evening filled with that familiar sound that is part of their family’s legacy.

The Allman Betts Band is rounded out by a talented lineup including Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison) on drums, Justin Corgan on bass, slide guitarist Johnny Stachela, Hammond B3 organist John Ginty and drummer John Lum.

Lucky Sevens Tour Dates

6/6 – The Refinery – Charleston, SC*

6/7 – Sweetland Amphitheatre – LaGrange, GA*!

6/8 – Walhalla Performing Arts Center – Walhalla, SC*

6/9 – Walker Theater – Chattanooga, TN*

6/11 – Vogue – Indianapolis, IN*

6/12 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL**

6/13 – Blue Gate PAC – Shipshewana, IN*

6/14 – MGM – Northfield, OH*

6/15 – Midland Theatre – Newark, OH*

6/17 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH*

6/18 – Englert Theater – Iowa City, IA*

6/20 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA^

6/21 – Music Box at Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ^

6/22 – Portsmouth Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH^

6/24 – Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT^

6/25 – The State Theatre – State College, PA^

6/26 – The Grand Opera House – Wilmington, DE^

6/27 – Batavia Downs – Batavia, NY^

6/28 – Back Home Festival – New Martinsville, WV

6/29 -Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival – Augusta, NJ^

*w/ Greg Koch

**Co-bill w/ The Record Company, support from Greg Koch

! w/ Tommy Prine as direct support

^w/ Mattie Schell