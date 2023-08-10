Devon Allman & Duane Betts Announce Allman Betts Family Revival 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 10th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

According to Consequence, Devon Allman and Duane Betts are set to honor the Allman Brothers Band, their late fathers’ iconic blues rock group, with a slew of upcoming live shows. The tour, dubbed the Allman Betts Family Revival, will kick off in late November and end in mid-December.

Devon Allman and Duane Betts will be joined by several special guests for the trek including Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson and Cody Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars, Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie, Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison and Ally Venable. Sierra Hull and G. Love will also be joining the group on select dates around the country.

The tour will kick off with a show in Saint Louis, Missouri at The Factory on November 25 before visiting Indiana, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The trek will come to an end with a live performance at Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas on December 17. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 11 on Ticketmaster.

Allman Betts Family Revival Winter 2023 Tour Dates