Tim McGraw Releases New Live Version of “King Rodeo” From Inaugural Music City Rodeo

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 3rd, 2025 - 3:41 PM

Tim McGraw, a well-known country music artist, has won over his fans again with a new live version of “King Rodeo.” This song captures the excitement and emotions from its first performance at Music City Rodeo in May. Available on all major streaming platforms since August 1, 2025, it provides listeners with an amazing sound experience. The recording includes the background noise of the full crowd at Bridgestone Arena, making fans feel like they are part of the show.

The live version of “King Rodeo” begins with McGraw saying, “We’ve been working on a new album and thought this song was perfect for tonight.” This introduction prepares the audience for an emotional and strong performance that showcases McGraw’s well-known ability to mix storytelling with music. Created by McGraw along with Byron Gallimore and Denny Hemingson, the simple production highlights its story-like quality, making it a memorable addition to McGraw’s collection of songs.

Besides the music, the song’s video on YouTube offers extra depth. It gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s tied to rodeo culture. The video features famous rodeo stars like World Champion riders Cody Custer and Tim O’Connell, as well as top-ranked bareback rider Cole Reiner, making McGraw’s story feel real and relatable for both country music lovers and rodeo enthusiasts. After its release, YouTube Premium members can join an exclusive event called AfterParty with more content to enjoy.

“King Rodeo,” a song co-written with talented songwriter Tom Douglas, shows McGraw’s talent for making music that resonates personally and universally. The live version offers a new take on the song and showcases McGraw’s ongoing influence in country music. As fans enjoy its moving tunes and sincere lyrics, they are reminded of his unique ability to create emotional bonds through his songs, confirming him as a beloved figure in the music world.