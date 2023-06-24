Tim McGraw Releases New Single “Hey Whiskey” From Upcoming 17th Studio Album ‘Standing Room Only’

Home News Diana Bello June 24th, 2023 - 5:28 PM

Press Release from Full Coverage Communications, Tim Mcgraw has recently released his new single that will be included in his forthcoming album ‘ Standing Room Only’ Which is called “Hey Whiskey”. Mcgraw’s Standing Room Only album will come out on August 25th which tracklist will be of 13 new songs and with that has released one of them. The song is said to give a glimpse to the fans of the new upcoming album in the tone and what he has brought into his new songs,

This is what Mcgraw says about the album: “As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made. I’ve been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs is some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I’ve ever recorded,” McGraw shares. “I’m excited to have ‘Hey Whiskey’ out so fans can start hearing more of what we’re working on – and maybe even more before August…”

“Hey Whiskey” is a sad song that mentions bad habits such as drinking, and the things that come from drinking which is something fans or those that have listened to it have come to relate to the experiences of people that had drinking problems. A soulful song that kind of punches you in the gut with how meaningful it is, a message of how alcohol or drinking can lead to consequences or for things to happen that can ruin one’s life. Showing once more the power of lyrics and the vocals of Mcgraw that once more makes a banger of a song.

Standing Room Only Tracklist