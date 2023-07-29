Tim McGraw Announces Spring 2024 “Standing Room Only Tour

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool July 29th, 2023 - 5:45 PM

Yesterday, July 28, 2023, Tim McGraw announced their new tour dates for their Standing Room Only Tour of 2024. The tour is being produced by Live Nation and will come to over 30 cities across the USA. Tim McGraw will be joined by Carly Pearce on all dates of the tour as support. McGraw stated, “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Supposedly, Tim McGraw is promising more amazing high-energy shows for fans during the Standing Room Only Tour and will feature his 17th studio album under the same name: Standing Room Only. all tickets go on sale on August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. These tickets include VIP ticketing with many different experiences of all kinds.

Standing Room Only the album is set to come out August 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. This will be the first album McGraw has released since 2020’s Here On Earth which debuted at No.1 on Billboard country charts.

The tour dates for Standing Room Only begin on the 14th of March 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida and the tour wraps up in Phoenix, Arizona on June 27, 2024. This will definitely be a tour to remember for country fans across the US and we can expect to see old favorites and new loves! With all sorts of offerings and Tim McGraw’s history of amazing performances, Standing Room Only will be a blast for fans of all ages.

Tim McGraw – Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates: