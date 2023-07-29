mxdwn Music

Tim McGraw Announces Spring 2024 “Standing Room Only Tour

July 29th, 2023 - 5:45 PM

Yesterday, July 28, 2023, Tim McGraw announced their new tour dates for their Standing Room Only Tour of 2024. The tour is being produced by Live Nation and will come to over 30 cities across the USA. Tim McGraw will be joined by Carly Pearce on all dates of the tour as support. McGraw stated, “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

 

Supposedly, Tim McGraw is promising more amazing high-energy shows for fans during the Standing Room Only Tour and will feature his 17th studio album under the same name: Standing Room Only. all tickets go on sale on August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. These tickets include VIP ticketing with many different experiences of all kinds. 

 

Standing Room Only the album is set to come out August 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. This will be the first album McGraw has released since 2020’s Here On Earth which debuted at No.1 on Billboard country charts. 

 

The tour dates for Standing Room Only begin on the 14th of March 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida and the tour wraps up in Phoenix, Arizona on June 27, 2024. This will definitely be a tour to remember for country fans across the US and we can expect to see old favorites and new loves! With all sorts of offerings and Tim McGraw’s history of amazing performances, Standing Room Only will be a blast for fans of all ages. 

 

Tim McGraw – Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:

14/03/24 Jacksonville, FL  VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
15/03/24 Tampa, FL  Amalie Arena
16/03/24 Orlando, FL     Amway Center
21/03/24 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
27/03/24      Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
29/03/24        Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
30/03/24 Eugene, OR University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
04/04/24 Denver, CO    Ball Arena
05/04/24      Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
06/04/24      Boise, ID Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
13/04/24      Tulsa, OK BOK Center
18/04/24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
19/04/24 Milwaukee, WI      Fiserv Forum
20/04/24 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
25/04/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
26/04/24 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
09/05/24      Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
11/05/24 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
16/05/24 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
17/05/24 Charlotte, NC  Spectrum Center
18/05/24 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
30/05/24  Toledo, OH Huntington Center
31/05/24  Chicago, IL United Center
01/06/24 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
06/06/24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
07/06/24 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
08/06/24 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
13/06/24 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
15/06/24 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
20/06/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
21/06/24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
22/06/24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
27/06/24 Phoenix, AZ   Footprint Center
