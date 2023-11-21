Tim McGraw Shares Surprise EP “Poet’s Resumé”

Home News Savanna Henderson November 21st, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has surprised fans with the release of a new six-song EP titled “Poet’s Resumé.” The EP, which features songs written by some of Nashville’s most renowned songwriters, is a testament to McGraw’s enduring talent and his ability to connect with his audience on a personal level.

“Poet’s Resumé” is a collection of heartfelt and introspective songs that delve into themes of love, loss, and resilience. McGraw’s smooth vocals and emotive delivery bring the songs to life, making them instantly relatable and deeply resonant. The EP showcases McGraw’s versatility as an artist, as he seamlessly transitions from the upbeat and optimistic “Runnin’ Outta Love” to the poignant and reflective “Been Around Awhile.”

The EP’s title, “Poet’s Resumé,” is a fitting reflection of McGraw’s songwriting prowess. His ability to craft lyrics that are both poetic and deeply personal sets him apart from his peers, and “Poet’s Resumé” is a testament to his artistry.

“Poet’s Resumé” Tracklist:

Runnin’ Outta Love Hurt People 20 For 30 One Bad Habit Been Around Awhile Poet’s Resumé

McGraw has had a long and storied career in country music, with over 30 million albums sold and numerous awards to his name. He is known for his electrifying live performances and his ability to connect with fans on a personal level. With “Poet’s Resumé,” McGraw proves that he is still at the top of his game and that he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, McGraw is also a successful actor, having starred in films such as “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side.” He is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting a variety of charitable organizations through his foundation, the Tim McGraw Foundation.

With “Poet’s Resumé,” Tim McGraw has delivered a powerful and personal collection of songs that is sure to resonate with fans of country music and beyond. The EP is a testament to his enduring talent and his ability to connect with his audience on a deep and meaningful level.